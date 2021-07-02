Navasota man killed in Friday morning crash in Grimes County

A 35-year-old Navasota man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Grimes County Friday Morning.

DPS spokesman Sgt Justin Ruiz said it happened about 6:20 a.m. as a 2012 Honda passenger car driven by Felipe Sanchez III was going north on FM 1227 with investigating troopers saying it appeared to have its speed controlled going through a curve.

The car went off the road into the ditch on the northbound side of the road at which time the driver overcorrected and the car went back across the roadway into the south bound side ditch and rolled several times, coming to rest in a pasture.

Sgt Ruiz said evidence showed Sanchez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.