Navy sailor’s dogs stuck in Italy due to coronavirus restrictions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas: Nique Segura made it safely home to San Antonio from Sicily, but her dogs weren’t allowed to come home with her.

The German Shepherd and Labrador are too big to fly commercial and Delta airlines told her they could only accommodate a 40-inch carrier. The airline eventually told Segura they could fly the dogs out of Rome for $1,100 but later said they couldn’t do that either.

Now, she is looking into hiring a private shipping company to get the dogs back. With the virus hitting Italy harder than almost anywhere else in the world, nothing is certain.

“It’s not so much frustrating, I’m just disappointed cause I don’t know I had to leave these dogs not only with someone they don’t know, my friend, but at least he’s my friend, but at the same time I had to trust this other individual that I’ve heard good things about to come and pick up my dogs and take care of them,” Segura said. “I’m kind of just leaving it up to him right now hoping that they can get back.”

Segura has started a GoFundMe page to raise the $5,300 for the private transport to get her dogs back to Texas. After the first day, it had already raised about $1,000.

You can contribute to the fundraiser here.