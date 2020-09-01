Nearly 240 acres burned in McLennan County brush fire

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Several fire crews responded to a massive brush fire in McLennan County, which consumed nearly 240 acres.

This fire broke out Monday afternoon, between Moody and Lorena.

Nine local fire agencies – including Bruceville-Eddy FD, Lorena FD, Moody FD, Waco FD, Hewitt FD and more – had to battle the massive blaze.

At one point, the fire appeared to be weakening – but the winds picked up and began carrying it toward the Spring Valley area, just north of where it happened.

No homes or businesses were in danger – but some worried that the cattle, at one point, could have been in harm’s way.

From about 3:30 to 8:00 pm, anyone in the area near Macky Ranch Road and Box Ranch Road were turned around and redirected.

This comes at a time of year where the dry heat makes these fires a true danger for Central Texans.

Lorena Fire is encouraging folks in the area and beyond to exercise caution – especially this time of year.

“Try to really keep all of your grass cut and everything down. This fire could’ve gotten a lot worse, but the fields around it were plowed and maintained – so it made for a good fire stop for us,” said Derrek Roper, the Assistant Fire Chief at Lorena FD.

Some neighbors who were in the fire’s path, but remained unaffected, asked what they could do to ensure they are prepared.

Lorena FD says the key to their safety is remaining proactive.

“Taking care of your stuff before the fire, keeping stuff trimmed away from the house, having a nice barrier. That stuff is what’s going to help you on a day like this,” said Roper.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.