WACO, Texas – Waco’s Black Daisy boutique is offering free prom dresses this March to families in need.

Junior and senior girls can shop at the store every Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and pick out a dress for no cost. They have dresses available in almost every size, and are new or gently used.

If you have a dress you would like to donate, you can contact the Black Daisy at (254) 836-5350.

Source: Black Daisy