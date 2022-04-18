WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Dr. Pepper Museum announced Monday that it is among the recipients of the 2022 National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grants program.

In the current grant cycle, $462,505 in funding was awarded to six recipients in Texas – with the Dr. Pepper Museum receiving the largest amount of funding at $378,505. The NEH awarded a total of $33.17 million to 245 humanities projects during this funding period.

This grant comes as part of an overall $1.4 million project to update the museum’s collections storage areas – where it houses its collection of over 150,000 items utilized for exhibitions, research and education. This project started as a strategic goal of the Dr. Pepper Museum to return its facilities to its original historic appearance – and to also achieve accredited status with the American Alliance of Museums, which is a mark of distinction in the museum field.

The Dr. Pepper Museum has, to date, raised approximately $1.1 million for this project with the support of NEH, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and private donors. Fundraising efforts are projected to end this fall. Organizing the collection at a large scale started last January. Construction will begin this summer, with an anticipated completion date in 2023 or 2024.

Notable organizations receiving funds alongside the Dr. Pepper Museum in this NEH cycle include the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Yale University, the New York Historical Society, the Los Angeles Film Institute and the American Research Center in Egypt.

If you would like to get involved in or support this project, you can email marybeth@drpeppermuseum.com.