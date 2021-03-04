Neighbors help police catch burglars in the act

Waco police report an alert citizen led to the arrest of three burglars hitting a neighbor’s home and the recovery of all the property that might otherwise have been lost.

Police got the call at 11:45 Wednesday morning with the caller reporting three people seen entering the neighbors house in the 2200 block of Colcord Avenue.

The citizen was able to provide detailed clothing descriptions and was taking video of the activity.

Police arrived in minutes and caught two of the suspected burglars that matched the description given in an alleyway behind the house.

A third was arrested coming out of the back of the house.

Property was recovered in the alley and after being photographed was returned to the would-be victim.

Arrested at the scene were 27-year-old Jermecia Murphy, 43-year-old Don Edward Joslin Jr, and 40-year-old Azure Diane Ramirez, all of whom were taken to the McLennan County Jail on second degree felony charges of burglary of a habitation.

Ramirez was also charged with failure to ID as a fugitive and a warrant for no liability insurance with a prior conviction.

Joslin also had an outstanding drug related warrant.