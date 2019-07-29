Neighbors React to Robinson FBI Shooting

(Robinson, TX) The house on Stegal Drive in Robinson days after a deadly shooting involving FBI agents stands boarded up and vacant.

Surveillance cameras are still in place and bullet holes still visible.

A worker who spent quite a bit of time at the house for the last year shares his reaction with Fox 44.

“I was at home sleep and a neighbor called me and said Do you know what’s going on? The house down the street is surrounded. The police got it surrounded but we didn’t know why,” he said anonymously.

He says he and the man killed did alot of projects together in his shed using various machinery. He usually assisted him.

“We did a lot of woodworking we built cabinets. We made flooring and had machines to do all this modern stuff you know with the technology part and I was kind of the worker type because I didn’t know much about technology,” the man said.

Even being as close as they were, he says he didn’t have any reason to suspicious of the man shot and he questions how he was a threat.

“I was around this man off and on for nearly a year and I was in and out of his house. I cleaned up. I saw everything around here and unless he had bombs hidden below the ground, I never saw any,” he said.

But one thing he says he knows for sure.

“He liked guns. His hobby was collecting guns and he had a number of guns,” said the man.