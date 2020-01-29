New $265 million school bond to be voted on in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is asking citizens for another bond during the May election for $265 million worth of renovations and repairs.

The school board voted to put this bond on the May ballot Tuesday night. With the city’s population growing every year, Superintendent Dr. John Craft sees this as a way for Killeen ISD to compete with other districts their size.

“We anticipate we’ll be very close to having five large 6-A classification schools,” says Craft. “When you kinda look around the region as far down to Austin, Leander, Round Rock, the facilities and venues they are accustomed to is really what we’re trying to match. We want to try to be as competitive as we possibly can.”

The bond will include two propositions. Proposition A will include the construction of two elementary schools. It will also provide a complete renovation of Ellison High School – the second oldest school in the district.

This proposition will eliminate many of the portable classrooms used across the elementary schools.

“The 2020 bond is really to take off the remaining – take off line the remaining portable classrooms at the elementary level which is, from a superintendent’s perspective, really a safety concern,” says Craft. “We very much are concerned about the students and their safety as it relates to, pertains to, the utilization of portable buildings.”

Proposition B focuses more on the schools’ athletic facilities. It would give new playing fields and stadiums to Ellison, Shoemaker, and Harker Heights High Schools.

This proposition will give each team a distinct home field advantage.

“All in all, it provides some tremendous benefits from a scheduling standpoint. That’s a pretty big one, especially with we’re about to open our fifth comprehensive high school,” says Craft. “Scheduling with one stadium becomes pretty difficult, logistically.”

Killeen ISD passed a bond worth $426 million in 2018. The election will take place May 2.