The U.S. Army appointed four new Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army during a virtual investiture ceremony at the Pentagon on Tuesday – two of them from Central Texas.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth swore in Kendall Cox from Harker Heights and Edgar Fuentes from Killeen – in addition to David Condon from Spokane, Washington and Julie Vacura from Missoula, Montana.

All four CASAs expressed gratitude for being selected to serve in their new positions.

“You are ambassadors of the Army, and an important resource for me and the entire Army team,” said Wormuth during the ceremony. “You know firsthand what is resonating in your communities and where we need to put forth additional effort. Your service and dedication is greatly valued and helps us to be Army Strong.”

CASAs promote good relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary about regional issues, support the total Army workforce, and assist with recruiting and helping soldiers as they transition out of the military.

Each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities for which they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.

Source: U.S. Army