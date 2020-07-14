New Ascension Providence health facility opens in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas – A new health facility has opened up in the Hewitt area.

The Ascension Providence facility is now open, and offers several different types of medical services – such as annual physicals and health screens for people of all ages.

Additionally, they will offer express care services.

The new Ascension Providence facility currently has protocols in place to protect patients from exposure to COVID-19, and also offers virtual or telehealth visits for those who want to practice social distancing.