WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is pleased to announce the selection of Michelle Hicks as the City Secretary, joining the City on May 2, 2022.

Michelle started her career in municipal government with the City of Lacy Lakeview in 2003, and brings experience in a variety of government departments – including her most recent role as the Assistant City Manager/City Secretary.

Michelle is a member of the Central Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Texas Municipal Clerks Association, and International Institute of Municipal Clerks. Additionally, she is a Trustee for the TMCA Executive Board and served as the President of the Central Texas Municipal Clerks Association for two years. Michelle obtained her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration through Tarleton State University.

Michelle received her certification from the University of North Texas through the Texas Municipal Clerks Association in January 2015 and completed the CPM (Certified Public Manager) program through Texas State University’s William P. Hobby Center for Public service in 2017.

The City Secretary is responsible for the maintenance of all official City records, manages the community’s annual municipal elections and is a critical member of the City leadership team; providing guidance to the Mayor, City Council, and staff throughout the organization.

City Mayor Dillion Meek said, “I am excited to announce the hiring of Michelle for this key leadership role with the City of Waco. Michelle brings expertise in ensuring open and transparent municipal government, and we look forward to having her work collaboratively with elected and appointed city leaders in serving the community.”

Source: City of Waco