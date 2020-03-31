Closings
New COVID-19 cases announced in McLennan County

The McLennan County Public Health District announced it is now tracking 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were five new cases reported Tuesday.

Six people have recovered, but six are hospitalized because of the virus. Five of those are in critical condition.

One person, Phillip Perry, the principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, died from COVID-19.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District recommends keeping at least six feet from other people, cancelling in-person meetings, and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people, the less likely you will become infected.

