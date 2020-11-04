New dates for surge testing in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County.

HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. The testing sites have been established through a partnership with the City of Waco, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the testing locations for November 2 – 8, 2020. The Health District’s daily COVID Case Count release will include the Next Day’s Testing information.

NOTE: THESE ARE ALL SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

November 2 – 3 November 4 – 6 November 7 November 8 Heritage Square,4th St. at Washington Ave.Drive-Through:9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Square,4th St. at Washington Ave.Drive-Through:9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Antioch Church505 N. 20th St.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Antioch Church505 N. 20th St.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church2621 Bagby Ave.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church2621 Bagby Ave.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church2621 Bagby Ave.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Antioch Church505 N. 20th St.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Antioch Church505 N. 20th St.9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Exchange Event Center: 300 S. Jefferson, McGregor, TX 766579 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For registration details, as well as future testing dates throughout November, you can visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will be providing free transit rides to anyone going to or from a testing site for testing.

Source: City of Waco