New details in Vanessa Guillen case revealed in affidavit

FORT HOOD, Texas – Major details have been released regarding PFC. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance in April.

The individuals believed to be responsible were identified on Thursday evening.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar has been charged in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. The criminal complaint charges Aguilar with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Cecily Anne Aguilar. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

According to the complaint, Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in the disappearance.

Authorities say Robinson, who committed suicide Wednesday when approached by Killeen Police, admitted to Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22 – the same day Guillen went missing.

Authorities say Robinson admitted to Aguilar that he then transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County. They add Aguilar assisted Robinson in disposing of the dead body, which is believed to be Guillen.

According to investigators, Guillen was reported missing on April 23. After searching Guillen’s phone records, it was revealed the last outgoing text message from her phone was a message to Robinson’s phone.

Phone records later revealed that just before 2:00 a.m. the night Guillen went missing, Robinson’s cell phone was identified near FM-436 around the Leon River bridge – where he remained for nearly two hours.

After a search on June 21, Texas Rangers found a burn site with what appeared to be burned remains of a “tough box.” This was a box similar to what interviewed witnesses on Fort Hood say they saw Robinson pulling the night of Guillen’s disappearance.

The remains have not been formally identified by authorities just yet – but if convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Aguilar remains in custody at this time, with a hearing expected to take place early next week.

You can view the complaint below: