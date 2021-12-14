BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District is excited to announce Amy J. Yeager as the new Public Health District Director. Yeager will assume those duties on February 14, 2022.

For 21 years, she has been the Director of Community Health at the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. Yeager also worked at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and Chestnut Health Systems – a substance abuse and mental health agency.

Yeager has a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Human Development and Family Studies with a dual concentration in children/adolescents and families, and a minor in Health Education with a dual concentration in substance abuse and sexuality from The Pennsylvania State University.

Yeager also has a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in Behavioral Science and Health Education and an emphasis area in Communication from Saint Louis University School of Public Health.

Source: City of Harker Heights