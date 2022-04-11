WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing its work constructing frontage roads and new bridges for the Mall-to-Mall project.

Crews plan to start construction of a temporary soil nail wall at the westbound to eastbound u-turn west of Industrial Drive. To safely perform this operation, crews will close the inside lane of the westbound to eastbound u-turn from west of the westbound on-ramp, past Industrial Drive, to the off-ramp to Imperial Drive on the eastbound frontage road.

This closure will be active daily, from April 11 to May 9, weather and field conditions permitting.

The temporary soil nail wall is integral to the reconstruction of the bridges in the area. TxDOT encourages drivers to pay attention in work zones and mind their speed.