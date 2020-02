WACO, Texas – Waco Parks and Rec has some good news for you and your four-legged friends.

They have installed new dog waste stations in several select area parks such as the Waco Mammoth National Monument, Trailblazer Park, Council Acres Park, and Viking Hills Park.

This is all part of an effort to encourage pet owners to clean up after their dogs.

According to Waco Parks and Recreation, Park Rangers will also be handing out pet waste bag dispenser keychains to pet owners they see in the parks.