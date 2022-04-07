TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White’s Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center (VCTC) – Temple has opened a new radiation oncology facility to benefit Central Texas cancer patients.

The center is located on the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple campus – and is a two-story, 27,800 square-foot facility. It is adjacent to the BSW VCTC, and will allow patients to receive all cancer treatments in one location.

The facility will be able to treat up to 70 patients per day, and features advanced radiation treatment equipment. It includes two linear accelerators – with one extra vault empty for future expansion, a high dose rate (HDR) suite with a CT for HDR implant procedures, a CT simulator capable of scanning dual energy CT, 4DCT, partial auto-contouring of anatomical structures, and a procedure room and nine exam rooms.

The building is situated on a centrally-located courtyard to create a calm environment for patients and staff.

The radiation oncology program was established on the Baylor Scott & White – Temple campus in the 1960s, and modernized in 2010. Treatments the oncology program provides include: