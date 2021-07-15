New federal charges filed against two Temple tax preparers

The Department of Justice is accusing two Temple women of filing false tax returns for several people. One of those people happened to be an IRS-Criminal Investigation special agent.

In the court documents, Rossalynn Thomas and Tiffany Hinkson face a total of 26 charges. Both women worked at TaxPros in Temple.

Investigators claim Thomas filed income tax returns from November 2014 through January 2017 with false items to generate refunds fraudulently for her clients. Those false items included business income her clients did not earn and expenses they did not incur, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Hinkson did the same thing from January 2015 through February 2018.

FOX44 News tried to contact TaxPros, but the business’s phone number no longer works.

Thomas and Hinkson were first indicted on eleven tax fraud charges in April of 2021.