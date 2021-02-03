New giraffe meets public at Cameron Park Zoo

The Cameron Park Zoo’s new baby Masai giraffe got to meet the public for the first time Wednesday as he was introduced to his outdoor exhibit by his animal care staff.

The keeper staff were closely monitoring mother and son to make sure they were comfortable and safe with an eye to future outdoor adventures as weather conditions allow.

The young giraffe was born January 22 and still does not have a name.

The public is being given the chance to vote on three names: Zeke, Prince, and Duke

The voting goes on until February 10 and can be done here

Funds raised from the voting will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

The Masai giraffe is the largest subspecies of giraffe and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya and in Tanzania.

They have distinctive, irregular, jagged, star-like blotches that extend to the hooves.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes, as endangered, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.