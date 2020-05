Sunday, May 17, 2020 is National Neurofibromatosis (NF) Awareness Day; a day where millions come together to shine a light on a common yet misunderstood genetic disorder. According to doctors, thousands of people have NF and don't even know it. Each year, this day is used to inform people and encourage them to take another look at their child, because maybe those birth marks, that small lump on the skin, or even that bone which just seems just a bit off could be a sign of something more.

On Friday, Fox 44's, Adam Hooper introduced Central Texas to his son, Eston, who has Neurofibromatosis in order to show how his family and many others are working to call attention to this condition.