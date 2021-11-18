The McLennan County Grand Jury returned new indictments for an inmate who escaped custody.

Anthony Wayne Williams faces one county of theft and one count of escape for the October 13th incident.

Deputies say 39-year-old Anthony Williams was working as a trusty, and that he stole a Sheriff’s Office van from the Precinct 3 county work barn at 823 Snyder Road in West around 7:30 a.m. on that Wednesday.

The van he had taken was recovered in the Gorman Avenue area of Waco.

Williams was spotted walking near Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and was taken into custody.

He was arrested by members of the Sheriff’s ” FAST ” Team with members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.