WACO, Texas – There was a strange sight over the Magnolia Silos Thursday afternoon.

A plane flew by, and the banner behind it is asking Chip and Joanna Gaines to give a TV show on their Magnolia Network to a New Jersey couple.

Peach and Del say they would be perfect for the cable network when it finally launches.

Earlier this week, we reported that the network is on hold because of COVID-19. When the network does launch, we’ll find out if this publicity stunt worked.