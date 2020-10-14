New Killeen elementary school named after educator killed 29 years ago

Killeen’s new elementary school will be named after a longtime teacher killed during the 1991 Luby’s Cafeteria massacre.

The KISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to name the school Pat Carney Elementary School.

Pat Carney

Carney taught within the the district for 27 years at Peebles and East Ward Elementaries before becoming an assistant principal and then principal at East Ward.

She had taken on the role of Elementary Curriculum Director before her life was cut short by the deadly shootings on October 16, 1991.

The gunman killed 23 people and wounded dozens more before killing himself.

The new school is located on Azura Drive, and is expected to relieve overcrowding at Fowler Elementary.