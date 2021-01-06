New Killeen ISD elementary school opens to students

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District students returned to class Wednesday for the new 2021 spring semester, and the new Pershing Park Elementary School opened for the first time.

Students began learning new routines and expressed excitement over new technology, fresh colors and going up and down stairs at school.

The new building is adjacent to the old one on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. It features two stories, as well as stairwell learning spaces, added classroom technology, flex furniture and a full indoor gym. This fall, the new Pershing Park will add the current Sugar Loaf Elementary School students, completing the scheduled consolidation of the two schools.







(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

“Our kids are super excited,” said Pershing Park Principal Jessica Taylor. “Our parents have been amazing, driving up, wishing us a happy new year.”



Much of the past semester, school staff members packed up the now-closed Pershing Park Elementary School which first opened in 1962.

On December 18th, the final day of school prior to the two-week holiday break, many Pershing Park teachers walked their students to the new building for an initial tour.



On Tuesday, the first day back for school employees, Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf staff members combined for a breakfast and tour at the new structure.



“Students are learning new hallway rules,” Taylor said of the first day of class in the building. “They are looking in awe at the building. There is just excitement, a new start.”

Source: Killeen Independent School District