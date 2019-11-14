New Marlin Police Chief announced

MARLIN, Texas – Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton and City Manager Cedric Davis announced Lawrence McCall as the new police chief Wednesday night.

McCall worked as a Dallas County Constable before receiving the Marlin offer. He was one of several finalists who took questions during a town forum on October 29th.

McCall replaces Nathan Sodek, who committed suicide in August while Texas Rangers tried to serve him a sexual assault arrest warrant.

FOX44’s Kendall Green spoke to the woman who brought those allegations against Sodek. He will have more about tonight’s announcement as soon as possible.