New massive sports complex coming to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – There is lots of excitement brewing as workers make finishing touches on a 260-acre sports plex in Temple.

Temple’s mayor calls the massive multi-million dollar park the “crown jewel” of the Temple Parks Department.

Citizens are excited to see that it’s close to being complete.

“We’re going to be long-time residents because of this. It’s great. To have something as close to my house and be able to run through these trails and just enjoy the outdoors. We’re real happy,” says Michael Rodriguez, a citizen of Temple.

“I love it here. It’s so awesome. Its a breath of fresh air, so nice. This is where I come and run everyday and take my dog for a walk, so you have this space here. I love it. I couldn’t be happier. I’m a happy camper here,” says Bebe Trevino, also a Temple Citizen.

The sports plex is in its clean-up phase, where they are getting the landscaping complete after two years of construction.

With baseball fields, softball fields, tennis courts, walking trails, a disk golf course as well as playgrounds, it’s a sports complex for the entire Temple community.

“A 260-acre park for a community the size of Temple is really very special, and we know as a Parks and Recreational department that we’re very fortunate to the citizens, back in 2014 voted on this park during the bond election, and we hope that everyone comes out and enjoys it,” says Chuck Ramm.

Ramm is the Assistant Director for the Parks and Recreational Department in Temple. He says the new complex is becoming a promising venue for sports tournaments of all sorts – which as a result could have a positive impact on Temple’s restaurants, hotels, and shopping centers.

“The tournament directors we’ve talked to, they really feel that Temple has the possibility to pull in teams all the way from San Antonio up to the south part of Dallas to really be attractive for their teams to come up here and play tournament ball,” says Ramm.

Tennis players we spoke with shared that they are pleased with where the Crossroads Park is in relation to where they work and live.

“Its a little bit more central location, I think, for the majority of our group. And so, everybody’s just been excited,” says a local tennis player.

Ramm says the praises have been pouring in during this final phase of development. Now that March is right around the corner, folks can’t wait to pack the park out.

“The reaction has been great. As we’ve been out here working and having meetings onsite walking by people just walking their kids in strollers, taking advantage of the trail system, all the feedback has been every positive,” says Ramm.