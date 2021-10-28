New owner announced for the Temple Mall

The Temple Mall is now owned by Kohan Retail Group, which owns shopping centers across the country.

Management company Woodmount believes KRG has plans to improve the mall.

Temple Mall has been for sale for over a year, and has had many issues in the past.

Two years ago, plans were announced about building an aquarium inside the mall. Then, after months of hype and promotion, the backers of the 7 Seas Aquarium backed out.

Since then, the pandemic has hit, which made business tough for many of the remaining stores.

FOX 44 News has reached out to the Kohan Retail Group for comment on its future plans for the Temple Mall.