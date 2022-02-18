WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is raising awareness of a new phone scam.

The department posted on social media Friday morning that it has received multiple reports of a scam where the caller is posing as law enforcement, and asking for a prepaid gift card or some form of prepaid items instead of a warrant for their arrest.

The department is reminding the public that no law enforcement agency will ever ask for payment in regards to whether you have a warrant for your arrest or not. This is against the law.

If you feel like you have been victim of this scam, you can report this to police at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department