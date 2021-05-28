New phone scam targeting Bell County residents

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is raising awareness of a new scam.

The department has received phone calls within the last few days from residents saying they have received a call from unknown people identifying themselves as a Bell County Deputy.

In the call, this person explains that the person who has been called has either failed to report to jury duty, or has some sort of unpaid ticket, then asked that they pay their fine by sending pre-paid credit / gift cards to satisfy their fines.

In some of these calls, the caller is actually able to mask their phone number to make it appear that it is a number from within the Sheriff’s Department.

The department is stating to the public that they do not conduct business this way, and at no time will anyone from the Sheriff’s Department call anyone to discuss outstanding or unpaid citations, nor will they ever take a payment from anyone over the phone.

If you receive any calls like these, you are urged to hang up on whoever it is calling you and make contact with the Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Office