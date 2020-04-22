New play finds the funny in Zoom meetings

WACO, Texas – Zoom meetings are part of the new normal, and a Waco comedian playwright is finding the funny in this.

Michael McBrine’s new play is called This Could Have Been Done in an Email, and premieres Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on a special Facebook page.

McBrine tells FOX44 he came up with the idea less than two weeks ago after hearing about Zoom meetings. He asked himself, “How crazy can one of these meetings get?” The play is his answer.

If you would like to buy tickets, you can go here.

