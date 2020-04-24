New play to be performed over Zoom

You have a unique opportunity to see a brand new play from a Waco writer on Saturday night – without ever leaving your home.
As FOX44’s Brian Glenn shows us, it is inspired in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find out more in the video above.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
You have a unique opportunity to see a brand new play from a Waco writer on Saturday night – without ever leaving your home.
As FOX44’s Brian Glenn shows us, it is inspired in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find out more in the video above.