New President announced for Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest

Baylor Scott & White has announced that Charles Williams will be joining the organization January 11 as president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest in Waco.

The announcement said that Williams will be returning to his home state of Texas from Orangeburg, S.C., where he serves as president and chief executive officer of Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun Counties.

“Charles Williams brings with him a deep Commitment to quality and safety — complementing our culture and Values,” said Pat Currie, president of hospital and clinic operations at Baylor Scott & White. “We believe he will continue to advance our legacy in Waco and help us deliver on our Mission.”

Williams has held leadership positions at Dallas-Fort Worth area hospitals, including LifeCare Hospitals of Fort Worth, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in Mansfield and JPS Health Network in Fort Worth.

Prior to moving to South Carolina, Williams worked for Tenet Healthcare as the company’s vice president of performance standards and clinical operations.

He also served as chief operating officer of the company’s Doctors Hospital at White Rock Lake.