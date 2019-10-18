New Principal named for Gateway Middle and High Schools

KILLEEN, Texas- Gateway Middle and High Schools are getting a new Principal.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft appointed Dr. Nino Etienne to serve as the new Principal of Gateway Middle and High Schools.

Etienne has his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he also received his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership.

This summer he returned to the district from San Antonio, as the Assistant Principal at Killeen High School.

He began working for Killeen ISD as a teacher in 2007 at Willow Springs Elementary School and Harker Heights High School before being named the Assistant Principal at Killeen High School in 2012.

During his four years at Killeen High School he held several leadership roles including the Campus Testing Coordinator as well as facilitating professional learning and staff development trainings.

Over the years Etienne has motivated students to stay on track with their education and pushed them to reach their maximum potential.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft said, “We are excited for Dr. Etienne to assume his new role, his leadership abilities are sure to be impactful with our students at Gateway. He is a strong influencer who works tirelessly in order for students to be successful.”