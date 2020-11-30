LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

New project could bring hundreds of jobs to Waco area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The Waco City Council is considering approving a project involving a can factory – which would bring more than 100 new jobs to the area.

The Program Project Agreement would require real property investments from IZ Texas, LLC. no later than December 1, 2021. Business personal property expenses must be completed by Envases by March 1, 2022.

Envases also must achieve full employment of 121 employees at a new can factory on or before December 31, 2022, with the first 61 employees hired by December 31, 2021.

The city’s grant would require the companies to keep these terms until 2021.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected