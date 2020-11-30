New project could bring hundreds of jobs to Waco area

WACO, Texas – The Waco City Council is considering approving a project involving a can factory – which would bring more than 100 new jobs to the area.

The Program Project Agreement would require real property investments from IZ Texas, LLC. no later than December 1, 2021. Business personal property expenses must be completed by Envases by March 1, 2022.

Envases also must achieve full employment of 121 employees at a new can factory on or before December 31, 2022, with the first 61 employees hired by December 31, 2021.

The city’s grant would require the companies to keep these terms until 2021.

Source: City of Waco