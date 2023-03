GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – Groesbeck Fire & Rescue is raising awareness of a new scam.

The department is asking the public to not respond to or order anything from any “online” store representing them. It says this is a scam.

The department said on social media that it does not have an online account where the public can purchase uniforms or apparel with the Groesbeck Fire-Rescue Department name on it.