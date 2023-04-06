HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness on a new scam making its rounds around the community.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has been receiving calls from several residents saying they are being called from random numbers with a 254 area code. The caller tells them they need to speak with them immediately about a serious situation. They are using software to mimic voices.

The scammers have apparently obtained a recording of the Sheriff’s Office’s menu options voice and are using it in the software to sound familiar or like they have a southern accent. They are calling asking for personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office has said it will not call to ask you to pay anything over the phone. If you receive a call from a number claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, you are urged to tell them you are going to call the main number to verify the call – which is 254-582-5313.