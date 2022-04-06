TEAGUE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Teague Police Department is raising awareness of a new scam in the area.

The department received a report from Teague Mart on Tuesday, regarding a scam involving the images pictured below.

(Courtesy: Teague Police Department)

These QR codes and other images were found attached to Teague Mart’s gas pumps. They are not legitimate, and have been removed.

The department says it is working with Teague Mart to identify those responsible for posting these on their gas pumps. These items are a means of phishing for payment and identifying information. The public is urged to not use the images pictured above through their phones for any reason.

If you think you have used these, and your accounts show fraudulent activity, you can contact Teague PD at (254) 739-2553.

You can also visit https://www.usa.gov/identity-theft to learn more about identity theft, including ways to report and protect yourself from being a victim.