New scooter demonstration in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Waco City Council attended a demo of electric scooters that the city hopes to partner with in a “trial contract” to test the feasibility of public scooters in the city.

Councilmembers had the chance to ride the scooters Tuesday afternoon at the Waco Convention Center just before their work session. Lime Scooters, the company bringing the scooters to Waco, hopes to show how easy to use the technology is for residents.

The City of Waco says they are working on ways to regulate the traffic around high pedestrian areas such as the Riverwalk and Baylor University.

“The Lime Scooters have GPS technology that allows us to customize how they operate in Waco to some extent. So for example, we may have some areas where the scooters can’t go. Some where they are not going to be able to be parked, and some slow zones,” says Chelsea Phlgear, of Waco Planning.

The expects to enter into a preliminary trial contract for one year soon.