New Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – Christine Wormuth, the 25th Secretary of the United States Army, toured Fort Hood on Thursday.

Wormuth is the first woman to serve as secretary of the Army, and the visit was her first to a major U.S. Army installation since assuming her duties on May 28. Wormuth visited Fort Hood to receive updates on III Corps’ “People First” initiatives, meet with junior enlisted Soldiers, tour barracks, family housing, and motorpools.



(Courtesy: Fort Hood Press Center)

Operation People First was launched during fall 202, and is an enduring campaign to build trust and strengthen bonds for all 90,000 soldiers across III Corps – including Forts Hood, Bliss, Carson, and Riley. The People First program has three focus areas – getting to know soldiers, certifying leaders, and leaders’ holding leaders accountable for individual and unit actions.

Wormuth held a closed-door listening session with junior enlisted soldiers from several Fort Hood brigades and battalions. Only privates through specialists were included in the hour-long discussion.

Spc. Ricardo Alma expressed appreciation that Wormuth was interested in barracks and security, due to her ability to influence policy changes at the Pentagon.

Following the morning’s briefings, Wormuth took lunch with a panel of battalion leaders, hosted at the Theodore Roosevelt Dining Facility.

Following lunch, Wormuth toured the installation and reviewed barracks renovation projects and a mix of old and new family housing.



(Courtesy: Fort Hood Press Center)

Wormuth concluded her visit by touring 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment’s motorpool where she met Armor, Infantry, and logistics Soldiers. Fort Hood boasts the Army’s largest row of motorpools, slightly over five miles long from end-to-end, packed with tracked-vehicles, artillery equipment, Strykers, and tactical trucks.

Wormuth concluded the day by making remarks reflecting on the Corps’ efforts to improve the command’s climate and to work towards lasting cultural changes.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center