New shops coming to Magnolia Market

WACO, Texas – Waco tourists who need some retail therapy will now have some more options.

Magnolia Market will be expanding its shopping area at the Silos. The company announced Friday it will be adding six cottages offering lifestyle products and goods.

Each shop will have its own focus, including:

Books and paper

Men’s provisions

Bags and jewelry

Women’s clothing

Bath and body

Kids and baby

The expansion will be called the “Shops at the Silos,” and is set to open this September. For more information, you can visit the Magnolia website here.

Source: Magnolia