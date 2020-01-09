New signalized intersection opening near Lake Belton High

TEMPLE, Texas – A new traffic light in west Temple will represent a milestone in an ongoing city transportation project.

Starting this Monday, drivers will see flashing lights activated at a new signalized intersection when traveling on SH-317 at Prairie View Road and FM-2483. This light will move into full operational mode this Tuesday.

Crews have been working on the Prairie View Road Improvements Phase 2 project since 2018, which will expand the roadway from two lanes to four lanes with a divided median between N. Pea Ridge Road and SH-317.

This project also realigns the existing roadway and consolidates two separate SH-317 intersections at Prairie View Road and FM-2483 into one signalized intersection. Activation of the new signal also enables the contractor to close the existing segment of FM-2483 and complete expansion of the new FM-2483 pavement section to four lanes.

The Prairie View Road Improvements Phase 2 project is expected to be fully completed in spring 2020.

Source: City of Temple