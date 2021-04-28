New solar farm being built in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – People in the Bell County community came out to the Expo Center Wednesday evening to get questions answered about the Chillingham Solar Farm project expected to start construction in Fall 2022.

8minute Solar Energy works closely with people in the community to make sure they get all the information they need when it comes to large developments.

The plan would deliver enough low-cost clean electricity for many Central Texans. This project is expected to commence at the end of 2023. You can expect to see construction nearby State Highway 53 and North of US Highway 190.

“The benefit to [the] Bell County area is it will be an investment of up to $255 million, and it will create, during the construction phase, about 350 jobs. Well-paying jobs. And several hundred more indirect jobs. And that will benefit the local businesses in the area,” says Origination Vice President Kurtz Stowers.

For those who have questions about the Chillingham Solar Energy, you can click here for more information or email them at chillingham@8minute.com.