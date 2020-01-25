New Temple hotspot combines arcade games with alcohol

TEMPLE, Texas – Waco isn’t the only place seeing more nightlife.

A new bar is opening this Monday in Temple, which combines classic arcade games with alcohol.

Also, the grand opening has a special guest – actor Anthony Michael Hall.

Hall has been seen in such films as “Sixteen Candles”, “The Breakfast Club”, and “The Dark Knight Returns”.

The fun gets started at 7:30 p.m. The BitBar is located behind the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant on Airport Road. $10 gets you in the door, with a chance to meet Hall, and to play the arcade games.