New Temple PD sub-station opens Thursday

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department are holding a ceremony Thursday morning for the opening of a new sub-station at the Renata Square Apartments.

The new substation can be found at 1811 E Avenue K, and has been in the works for almost a year.

“The goal is for officers to be able to work while out in the community as well as be more accessible to residents located in the Eastside of Temple,” Chief of Police Shawn Reynolds said. “While positioned in the Renata Square Apartments, this sub-station is intended for any resident that resides in the neighboring area or community.”

With this sub-station, residents are provided with a safe and convenient access to officers and to engage and build relationships with the community. Two officers from the Community Oriented Policing unit will be designated as representatives to this sub-station. If officers are not at the sub-station, you can call 254-298-5911.

The sub-station is available to all officers in the Temple Police Department when they are working in the field. Additional sub-stations are in discussion.

Source: Temple Police Department