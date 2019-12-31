New Texas Laws To Roll Out Jan 1st

Starting January 1st, a slew of new laws will take effect. These new amendments stem from bingo fees, sexual harassments in colleges, and medical bills.

Senate Bill 212 says college employees may be criminally charged if they fail to report an assault to the Title 9 coordinator.

“I think it’s actually a good idea, just so it will encourage students and even employees who do experience sexual assault to come forward and kind of know something will be done about them,” says college student Jhoanna Rodriguez.

Incidents range from sexual harassments, assault, dating violence and stalking.

Violators may be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of at least six months in jail.

Another bill, HB 1532, protects how fast businesses notify consumers of a data breach.

Starting January 1st, businesses must let consumers know within six months of a breach. Prior to this, there were no laws requiring when businesses should notify consumers.

“Businesses had a lot more latitude on how long it could take,” says Jessica Attas, of The Waco Chamber of Commerce.

