New traffic signals to be activated on China Spring Highway

WACO, Texas – Waco’s Texas Department of Transportation will activate new traffic signals at the intersection of FM-1637 (China Spring Highway) and FM-185 on Monday, March 16.

The newly-installed traffic control devices will increase turning safety and efficiency at the intersection. The new signals will be placed in a temporary “flash” mode for 48 hours on Monday, and will go into full operation on Wednesday, March 18.

These new signals are part of the 2.1-mile, $11.4M upgrade to this portion of Farm to Market 1637, which began in June 2018 and is widening the previously two-lane facility to a four-lane roadway with raised median, from FM-2490 (Wortham Bend Drive) to FM-185 (North River Crossing).

The project is scheduled for completion in the Spring of 2020, weather permitting.

TxDOT urges motorists to pay particular attention to traffic at the intersection as travelers become accustomed to the new traffic control devices.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation