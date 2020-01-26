New Waco Eatery, Union Hall Brings Hundreds To Grand Opening

WACO, Texas. Today, lines wrapped around the building as hundreds flocked to the grand opening of Waco’s newest food destination, Union Hall.

The eatery,has a variety of different restaurants; selling everything from fried foods to tacos.

“I like the atmosphere, It got different choices of retaurants you could go by,” says Customer, Regina White.

The hall began development in 2017 and quickly gained momentum through social media.

“We’re thrilled to see this come to fruition, the vision that we’ve had in the past couple of years to the construction phase,” says Spokesperson, Matt Cody.

Earlier this month, it became a pit-stop for Presidential Candidate, Michael Bloomberg.

“It’s becoming one of those additional downtown attractions where people want to come and try different types of foods,” Cody adds.

The hall is located at 720 Franklin Avenue and is open everyday from 7AM-10PM.

