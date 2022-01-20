WACO, Texas – Waco city officials, law enforcement and staff from Unbound Waco came together for a special groundbreaking ceremony Thursday of a new home to serve exploited youth.

The three-bedroom home, which has been named “Regan,” will open this summer – housing girls ages twelve to 18.

Founder Susan Peters says the home was created to meet the need in placement shortages, and to provide resources of healing for the girls who will live there.

The groundbreaking was indoors due to the weather – and Mayor Dillon Meek, Waco Human Trafficking Detective Joseph Scaramucci, law officials and judges were among those in attendance.

Survivor Sophia Strother donated $1,000 to the organization – sharing how she wished a place like this existed when she was experiencing trafficking at the hands of her parents.

Peters says they have served over 400 survivors, and they want this number to continue to grow.