WACO, Texas – Waco’s first African-American and first female police chief is now officially on duty.

A Waco police spokesperson tells FOX44 News that Dr. Sheryl Victorian is already extremely busy this week as she starts her duties and gets to know more about the community.

Dr. Victorian is a former assistant police chief for the Houston Police Department and former chief Ryan Holt says he believes the department will be in great hands under Victorian’s leadership.